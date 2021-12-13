The largest banks expect that the Central Bank will immediately raise the key rate by 1 percentage point. up to 8.5% at the meeting on December 17, follows from the consensus forecast of Izvestia.

Although the growth of rates in the economy, which began in March this year, is already bearing fruit – consumer lending is slowing down, while citizens have begun to increase their savings on deposits – the risks of unwinding an inflationary spiral due to heightened expectations of the population and business still remain, Izvestia explained. Igor Rapokhin, senior debt strategist at SberCIB Investment Research.

“Partially closed air links with Europe and a number of other tourist countries mean high costs within the country, which is also a factor in favor of rising domestic prices. In order to curb inflation and return it to the target level of 4%, the Bank of Russia will make loans in the economy more expensive and cool consumer and investment demand, “says Mikhail Vasilyev, chief analyst at Sovcombank.

According to Raiffeisenbank forecasts, 2021 may end with inflation at the level of 8.3-8.4% yoy.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Point of increase: the market has pledged the growth of the key rate immediately to 8.5%