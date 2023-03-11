Banks | Estimate: The collapse of a Californian bank affects 300 Finnish start-ups – but only a little

Timo Ahopelto and Ilkka Kivimäki do not believe that the collapse of the American bank would have a major impact on Finnish start-ups. Subsidiaries of Finnish start-ups probably have relatively little money tied up in Silicon Valley Bank.

Finns there is no problem for start-ups, even though a bank focused on start-ups has collapsed in the United States. This is the opinion of a partner of the venture capital investment company Lifeline Ventures Timo Ahopelto.

He calculates that, roughly speaking, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, or SVB, will affect about 300 Finnish start-ups that have a subsidiary in the United States.

SVB specializes in start-ups. If a Finnish start-up has a subsidiary in the United States, it probably has an account at SVB.

SVB’s problems have escalated quickly. On Wednesday, the bank said that it had sold about $21 billion worth of securities it owned and made an after-tax loss of about $1.8 billion on the sale.

The bank had to sell securities because its customers were withdrawing their deposits at an accelerating rate. On Thursday, depositors started withdrawing their money from the bank even faster than before.

Read more: Customer panic brought down a Californian bank in a day – The authorities took over SVB

The bank the fall has caused some uncertainty in the Finnish start-up community as well. However, according to Ahopello, the situation is already calming down.

What significance does the collapse of SVB have for Finnish start-ups?

“Frankly speaking, I don’t think it’s anything,” says Ahopelto.

“This is a storm in a teacup.”

The reason for Ahopello’s calmness can be found in the operating principles of Finnish start-ups and deposit protection.

According to Ahopello, at first many people may have forgotten that the funds in the accounts of the US bank are insured up to $250,000.

At the moment, according to Ahopello, it seems that the depositors’ funds could be returned almost in full.

Finnish companies there are probably not large sums of money locked up in the bank, estimates Ahopelto.

Typically, the assets of Finnish companies are in Finnish or European banks. Companies transfer money to their subsidiaries’ US accounts once or twice a month, says Ahopelto. The amounts to be transferred are relatively small, as the funds cover monthly operating expenses, such as salaries and bills.

According to Ahopello, it now seems that Finnish companies are about to receive their funds in the bank accounts on Monday or at the beginning of the week. If there are more than $250,000 in funds, it may take months or years to receive the portion that exceeds the deposit protection.

“I don’t think this will be a liquidity issue for Finnish start-ups.”

Ahopelto estimates that the challenge at the moment is that US subsidiaries may have to open new accounts in new banks so that the subsidiaries can continue to pay salaries, for example.

Also CEO of Maki.vc capital investment company Ilkka Kivimäki estimates that the collapse of the Californian bank is not of great importance to Finnish start-ups.

“My understanding would be that the problem will probably be fixed quickly and not sink deeper. We’ll be wiser on Monday.”

Kivimäki points out that a Finnish start-up should not face insurmountable difficulties if the US subsidiary’s account in a Californian bank has, for example, $100,000 or $200,000. The amounts are covered by deposit protection.

“This [pankin kaatuminen] does not touch the whole start-up field in Finland in the big picture.”

Stone Hill admits that the situation may be different for individual companies. In this case, the subsidiaries of these companies should have large sums in the millions locked up in the bank in question.

Kivimäki does not know how many such start-ups there could be in Finland. However, he thinks that only a few of the subsidiaries could potentially face bigger problems due to the bank’s collapse.