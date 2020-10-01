In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, loyalty programs for travel and travel of Russian banks are undergoing changes, Izvestia found out.

In particular, from October 1, Otkritie Bank will refuse the Travel Card, which accrued an increased cashback for flights (miles). Card privileges were given 3 rubles to the bonus account for every 100 rubles spent or $ 2 / € 2. After that, the accumulated bonuses could be spent on hotels, air and train tickets around the world. The website of the credit institution reports that the changes are related to the unification of the product line. Now Travel Card users will receive standard cashback for flights.

The terms of service for premium cards from the beginning of the new quarter are also being changed at Sberbank. Instead of eight free passes to the airport business lounges, only six will remain on Priority Pass cards, according to the bank’s website.

VTB Izvestia noted that the pandemic directly affected the conditions of loyalty in travel directions. During the time of maximum restrictions on movement, the motivation to accumulate miles dropped to almost zero, since it became impossible to spend them on travel.

The trend towards worsening conditions for loyalty programs has been noticeable over the past few months, said Finam analyst Alexey Korenev to Izvestia. Due to a decrease in profits and interest margins, an outflow on deposits, banks are forced to compensate for a number of losses, including through bonuses, he explained.

Gazprombank noted that they do not plan to introduce incentive campaigns for clients until the full restoration of international flights. Novikombank added that it is not entirely correct and relevant to offer customers an increased cashback or bonus points for hotel bookings and plane tickets during the restriction period. Now the accrual of bonuses for purchases of consumer goods is more in demand.

