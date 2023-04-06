Bodies and companies must reduce the pace of operation; in the Three Powers, relevant topics should not be discussed

With the arrival of Easter, bodies, companies and public services must reduce their respective operating rhythms. In the Three Powers, the week is shorter and topics of great relevance should not be discussed. In the market, the holiday should paralyze operations during the holiday.

For the Holy Week holiday, the Power360 made a survey of which services should or should not work.

Read below:

THREE POWERS

Judiciary: Procedural deadlines were suspended at the STF (Federal Supreme Court), at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and at the STM (Superior Military Court) as of this Wednesday (5.Apr.2023), with activities returning only on the next Monday ( 10.Apr). In this way, the deadlines that begin or end in this period will be extended to Monday (April 10). The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) will also follow the same recess scheme. However, the virtual plenary continues to function in both courts. On Friday (7.Apr), the Supreme Court’s virtual plenary judges the compensation of States for losses with the reduction of the ICMS rate;

SERVICES

Mail: branches will not work on Friday of the Passion (April 7). However, on Saturday (April 8), the agencies that are used to operating on that day should return with their activities and deliveries;

stock Exchange

U.S: just like in Brazil, Good Friday is also a holiday in the US and therefore the two largest exchanges in the country, NYSE and Nasdaq, should not operate;

Europe: European exchanges will also not work on the Catholic holiday. This Thursday (6.Apr.2023) the Oslo and Copenhagen stock exchanges also did not work.

Brazil: There will be no market or Treasury Direct operations on the Brazilian stock exchange on Holy Friday.