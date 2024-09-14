Banks | Disruptions in Nordea’s mobile and online bank on Saturday morning

Banks|Nordea has maintenance work on the night between Saturday and Sunday, which may cause service interruptions.

Nordic there have been disturbances in mobile and online bank logins on Saturday morning.

Nordea says it will fix the problem.

Nordea also said on Friday in the message service X that some customers may have experienced slowness in online and mobile bank login at that time.

The bank informs on its website that due to maintenance work, there may be short interruptions in its services on Saturday night.

According to Nordea, the maintenance will take place between 22:30 on Saturday and 07:00 on Sunday. However, disturbances have already been noticed on Saturday morning.

Nordea assures that paying by card, withdrawing money from the machine and the card blocking service should still work all the time.

“Momentary interruptions may occur in personal and business customers’ online and mobile banking functionality, electronic identification and online payment on Saturday night,” says Nordea.

In the event of an outage, Nordea advises the customer to try again after a while.

Nordea was the first to tell about the problems Evening newspaper.