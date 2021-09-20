Banks Disruption in Nordea’s banking services, purchases shown to some customers charged twice

Nordea’s communications state that the fault detected early on Monday will be rectified as soon as possible. In the evening, the bank had removed some of the double charges.

Several On Monday, Nordea’s customers reported on social media about a problem in Nordea’s online banking where several of last week’s payment transactions would have been charged to their account twice.

Head of External Communications at Nordea Satu Malkamäki said at 7pm that some of the unnecessary margins had been removed.

“The repairs are progressing. The work will continue until all unnecessary margins have been removed, ”Malkamäki said.

Nordea Communications Maria Korpela said on Monday morning that the fault is known to the bank.

According to Korpela, some of the bank’s payment card customers show a margin provision for the same purchase in addition to the amount charged in the card payment. However, no additional margins have actually been debited from the account.

Nordea said in the morning that he would work to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

“The fault was detected early in the morning, and corrective action was initiated immediately,” Korpela said shortly before noon.

According to him, the fault has been successfully located and no additional margins will be created. The card and banking services can be used normally, but the account must still have a balance of at least the euro amount of the purchase.

“We apologize a lot for the situation and the inconvenience caused by it,” Korpela said.