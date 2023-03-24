Banks | Did Greed Bring Down Silicon Valley Bank? FT: Bank management fees rose along with the risk

The fees of Silicon Valley Bank’s CEO and CFO increased significantly in recent years along with the risks taken by the bank in its investments, reports the Financial Times.

March The remunerations of the managers of Silicon Valley Bank, which fell into the hands of the authorities at the beginning, rose in recent years along with the risk level of the bank’s securities portfolio, says the financial newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to the notifications made to the banking authorities investigated by FT, he served as CEO of SVB until the crisis By Greg Becker and having worked as the bank’s financial director by Daniel Beck premiums rose significantly in recent years.

According to the magazine, the directors’ remuneration was tied to the bank’s return on equity, which increased significantly between 2017 and 2021.

According to the FT, the directors’ fees reached their highest in 2021. At that time, CEO Becker’s total earnings were 10 million dollars, of which 3 million were bonuses. According to the FT, Becker’s total earnings increased by almost 60 percent compared to 2017.

In 2021, SVB paid CFO Beck a total of almost 3.8 million dollars, which was about double the amount compared to 2017, when he had just joined the bank.

Past and current SVB executives told the FT that Silicon Valley’s favorite bank increased its returns by buying longer-term securities than before, especially bonds tied to mortgages.

It increased the bank’s returns because the return on these securities was higher than before. However, raising the yield requirement also meant an increase in the interest rate risk of securities investments.

In 2021, a huge amount of deposits rained down on the bank, as startup companies in its customer base raised large amounts of funding. At the end of 2021, according to FT, the average duration of SVB’s bond portfolio was four years, while before Beck joined the company in 2016 it was only 2.5 years.

Duration usually refers to the sensitivity of the loan’s value to changes in the interest rate. The longer the duration, the higher the loan’s interest rate risk. For example Danske Bank duration tells how much the value of the loan changes when the interest rate rises or falls by a percentage point.

A former director of SVB tells the FT that CFO Beck took the duration risk in order to get a return because the bank was under pressure to get a return on the new money that flowed in.

“No [Beck] was unaware of the risk, he was ready to accept that risk,” one bank employee tells FT.

My own a professor at the Stanford University School of Business who studied the combination of return on capital and managers’ bonuses Anat Admati calls FT linking bonuses to the rate of return an incentive to take risks.

According to the FT, combining the return on equity with directors’ fees is not unusual, but a former activist investor interviewed by the magazine Mike Puangmalai According to

According to Puangmalai, SVB’s managers had little choice but to invest capital in better-yielding, longer-duration securities if they intended to reach the goals set for the return on equity.

Last in , the US central bank, the Fed, began to raise the key interest rate exceptionally aggressively. It not only concretized the risk taken by SVB – the value of long-term loans owned by the bank dropped as the interest rate rose – but also tightened market conditions for SVB’s main customer base, i.e. Silicon Valley startups.

Late last year, customers began withdrawing their deposits from the bank, forcing SVB to sell some of its bond holdings at a loss of $1.8 billion in early March.

The nervousness that escalated from the loss-making sale eventually led to a flight of deposits, and the bank falling into the hands of the authorities.

The US authorities took the bank into custody on March 10. SVB’s situation spread wider uncertainty to the banking world. Uncertainty also spread to Europe.

The worst affected by the turbulence in Europe was the Swiss company Credit Suisse, which ended up being bought by its competitor UBS as a result of a deal brokered by the Swiss authorities.