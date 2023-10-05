Banks | Denial of service attack on the website of the Bank of Finland

The bank’s website was also attacked on Wednesday. A Russian hacker group then announced that it had carried out denial-of-service attacks on several Finnish websites.

Bank of Finland a denial of service attack has been carried out on the site, the central bank says on the social media service X, formerly Twitter.

According to the Bank of Finland’s X-message, a denial-of-service attack is disrupting the suomenpankki.fi website. Remedial measures to prevent the attack are underway, the central bank says.

A Russian hacker group called NoName05716 said on Wednesday in the Telegram service that it had carried out denial-of-service attacks on the website of the Bank of Finland and several other Finnish websites.

According to the hacker group, on Wednesday at least the websites of the Cybersecurity Center, Helsinki Region Transport, the Finnish Road Administration, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency and the ely center were attacked.

Later on Wednesday, the same group of hackers announced that they had targeted the websites of OP, Aktia and the Bank of Finland, as well as the pilotage company Finnpilot, among others.