The ratio of doubt of Spanish banks was close to last December in the 3.32%, In minimums since November 2008, when it was placed at 3.21%, according to provisional data published Monday by the Bank of Spain.

Thus records four consecutive monthly falls: compared to November, it goes back six basic points, while with respect to December 2023, The fall is 22 basic points.

By doubtful credit volume, in December it dropped to 39,358 million euros, 939 million euros less compared to the previous month. In front of December 2023, the cut is 2,510 million euros.

In addition, the total credit balance has also decreased: at the end of December, the ‘stock’ was from 1.18 billion euros, with a decrease of about 7,414 million euros compared to November. Compared to December 2023, the volume of credit of the bank has increased, on the other hand, by about 4,025 million euros.









The data broken down by type of entity reflects that the ratio of doubtful of the set of deposit entities (banks, boxes and cooperatives) closed December by 3.24%, two basic points less than in November and 20 points less than in the same month of 2023.

In the twelfth month, this type of entities have seen its portfolio of doubtful in 612 million eurosup to 36,599 million euros. Compared to December 2023, the data is about 2,169 million.

On their side, credit establishments saw how their default rate fell in December to 5.65%, more than a percentage point than in November. With respect to December 2023, it has been reduced by 68 basic points.

In absolute terms, the doubtful credit of this type of entities was 2,565 million euros at the end of December, 344 million less than in November. Compared to the same month of the previous year, the doubtful balance has been reduced by 346 million euros.

According to the data of the Bank of Spain, the provisions of the total credit entities were in November at 28,902 million euros, which represents a reduction of 491 million euros compared to November. In a year earlier, provisions were reduced by 968 million euros.