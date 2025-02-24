The Money of the Spanish bank dropped to 3.32% in Decemberfrom 3.38% in November, the lower rate since the end of 2008thanks to the fall of unpaid loans and despite the decline in the credit portfolio, as the Bank of Spain has published on Monday.

Moors loans were reduced by 939 million, to 39,358 million, which contributed to the delinquency rate to fall, although the credit portfolio was reduced up to 1,185 billion, compared to 1,192 billion closing of November, according to EFE.

Compared to the closure of 2023, the delinquency of the credit has gone from 3.54% of then to 3.32% of now, thanks to the fact that the balance of doubtful loans was reduced by 2,510 million.

In addition to the total data of the sector, the Bank of Spain publishes every month the aggregate delinquency of banks, boxes and cooperatives (rural boxes), on the one hand; and, on the other, that of consumer financial.

The delinquency of banks, boxes and cooperatives went from 3.26% of November to 3.24% in Decemberalso the lowest rate since November 2008, thanks to the balance of unpaid was reduced 612 million, to 36,599 million.

Likewise, the data of 3.24% delinquency of the closure of 2024 is lower than 3.44% of the end of 2023, after the balance of unpaid fell into 2,169 million since then.

The delinquency of consumption also lowers

In the case of consumer financial, after two months of increases, The delinquency ratio went from 6.72% of November to 5.65% in the late 2024after unpaid loans dropped 344 million in the month, to 2,565 million. Compared to a year earlier, consumer financial have seen how the delinquency of the loans granted has gone from 6.33% in December 2023 to 5.65% of the same month of 2024.