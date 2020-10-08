Banks Danske Bank will reduce up to 1,600 jobs, with a maximum of 73 jobs being reduced in Finland as a “first step”

In Finland, the co-operation negotiations starting next week are aimed at reducing the number of 52–73 tasks.

8.10. 12:09 | Updated 8.10. 14:11

Danish the banking group Danske Bank plans to cut up to 1,600 jobs over the next 6 to 12 months, the bank says in a statement. At the same time, the bank is reorganizing its organization.

In Finland, negotiations under the Co-operation Act lasting at least six weeks will begin next week.

As a result, 52-73 positions may be reduced, says Danske Bank’s Chief Communications Officer Anu Ilvonen.

It is not yet known whether the Finnish personnel will be subject to further redundancies after the redundancies that are now the subject of collective bargaining.

“I can’t take a position on group-level issues,” Ilvonen says.

According to him, the co-operation negotiations concern several different units but do not affect the structure of Danske Bank Finland’s branch network.

The reason for the global population reductions is the rising cost of regulations and guidelines and the difficulties caused by long-term negative interest rates, Danske Bank says in a press release.

“It is never easy to reduce the number of colleagues, and we do our best to ensure that we make reductions in the most respectful and respectful way,” said the CEO Chris Vogelzang in a press release released on Thursday.

Population reductions related to the 2023 strategy to improve the competitiveness of Denmark’s largest bank.

Danske Bank ran into trouble more than two years ago when it was revealed that the bank’s Estonian unit had apparently deliberately laundered money from vague sources.

Governor of the Bank Thomas Borgen resigned due to the scandal, former employees of the Estonian branch are suspected of crimes, and the bank has had to set aside billions of euros in fines for failure to take anti-money laundering measures.

In addition, the bank is wrestling with the same problems as all other banks. Negative interest rates have made traditional borrowing and lending weakly profitable, and tightening banking regulations have weakened returns on investment.

The bank’s result for the first half of this year was weak due to large loan loss provisions. Under current regulations, banks have to make large provisions in advance in a situation where the general economic situation is deteriorating.

Danske Bank has about 22,000 employees, of which about 11,000 work in Denmark. Danske Bank is Finland’s third largest bank in terms of customer numbers. There are about 1,900 employees in Finland.

In spring Started as Finland’s country manager Stojko Gjurovski was appointed a member of the Bank’s Commercial Management Team, which is the Bank’s Extended Management Team. He was also appointed Head of Personal Customers Nordics in Finland, Sweden and Norway.

At the turn of the year, the company will reorganize its organization so that the business will be divided into two parts instead of the current four.