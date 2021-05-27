Banks Danske Bank warns mortgage lenders: Euribor rates can rise rapidly

According to Danske Bank, its customers have diligently taken interest rate hedges on mortgages in the early part of the year.

Danske Bank chief economist Pasi Kuoppamäki according to him, the probability of an increase in euribor interest rates has increased because accelerating inflation may force the European Central Bank (ECB) to tighten its monetary policy.

Interest rates have long remained low in the euro area as the ECB has sought to maintain economic activity. The most common reference rate for Finnish mortgages is the 12-month Euribor rate, which has been negative since February 2016. On Wednesday, it was -0.48 percent.

“The probability of an earlier-than-expected rise in interest rates has increased. As the global economy recovers from the interest rate crisis and the strong recovery in many countries continues, inflation will accelerate, which may force central banks to tighten monetary policy in the coming years, ”says Danske Bank’s chief economist. Pasi Kuoppamäki in the bulletin.

“This is already reflected in the sharpening of the interest rate curve as long-term interest rates rise. Euribors are expected to rise slowly in the second half of 2023, but faster movements are possible. ”

Kuoppamäe according to, a consumer who anticipates interest rate developments should now monitor inflation and other signs of economic overheating.

The chief economist points out that inflation has already accelerated in the United States and is raising its head in the euro area as well.

In the United States, inflation accelerated to 4.2 per cent in April from 2.6 per cent in March and in the euro area to 1.6% from 1.3% in the previous month.

“The acceleration in inflation appears to be partly temporary and largely related to higher commodity prices, such as oil, but the market is closely following possible signs of a longer-term acceleration in inflation.”

Danske The bank says its new mortgage lenders will hedge their loans against rising interest rates for more than many years.

More than a third of the bank’s new mortgages have an interest rate tube or a fixed interest rate this year. The number has increased as the year progressed, with the share of loans hedged in May rising to almost 50 per cent of new loans.

Danske Bank’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Lending Sari Takalan according to the development, the economic situation has changed due to the interest rate crisis.

Hedging of loans against rising interest rates was at its lowest in 2018, when hedges of Danske Bank’s new loans were taken in just over 10 per cent of the loans. Last year, the share rose to 35 percent, the same level as in 2016.