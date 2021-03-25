Banks Danske Bank stops funding coal and peat companies – “are particularly damaging ways to produce energy”

The bank says it will phase out investments and funding for companies that produce energy from coal and peat.

The bank said on Thursday it will phase out investments and funding for companies that produce energy from coal and peat.

According to Danske Bank, the change is part of the bank’s tightening line on fossil fuels. In particular, certain forms of energy are considered to be harmful to the environment, which is why investments in coal and peat are being abandoned.

“Coal and peat are particularly harmful ways of producing energy. We understand that there is an urgent need to replace these fuels and to stop digging them. As a result, we are phasing out financing for companies that use coal and peat for energy production, ”says Danske Bank’s Vice President, Sustainable Finance. Samu Slotte.

Many financial institutions and institutional investors have recently announced a reduction in investment and funding for high-carbon companies.

Investors watchingthat the profitability of investing in carbon-intensive energy production will decline in the future.

For example, pension companies Varma and Ilmarinen have outlined that their investment portfolios must be carbon-neutral by 2035.

The pension companies are major owners in the energy company Fortum, the majority owner of which is the Finnish state. Fortum is completing a billion-dollar acquisition to acquire German Uniper, about 80 percent of whose production is based on fossil fuels.

The declining willingness of investors to invest in high-carbon production may be a problem for Fortum in the future.

Enlarge Nordic financial groups Nordea said in Februarythat the bank intends to reduce the carbon footprint of its investment and credit portfolio by 40-50% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. The bank also intends to integrate climate risk into its corporate risk assessment models.

In practice, companies credited by Nordea must halve their CO2 emissions over the next nine years. In addition, financing high-emission companies may be more expensive in the future.

Banks’ policies are also about risk management. Danske Bank intends to reduce funding and investments in companies “whose value may decline significantly as regulation tightens and demand declines”.

In the oil and gas industry, the Bank does not provide financial services to companies with more than 5 percent of their revenue from exploring for and producing oil and gas resources in environmentally sensitive areas, such as the deep sea and the Arctic.

Still, the bank believes that the oil and gas industry will continue to play a key role in global energy production.

“However, we support a systematic transition to a low-carbon economy and for this reason we will not provide financial services to oil and gas companies exploring for or producing oil or gas unless the company has a concrete plan to change its operations to meet the Paris Agreement targets by 2023,” Slotte says.

Banks announcements to reduce and abandon funding for coal and peat companies show that banks are increasingly seeing risks in high-carbon companies.

However, the abandonment of fossil energy production will not happen in an instant. According to Danske Bank, the financing of coal-fired companies does not end immediately.

Instead, companies need to present a credible plan for exiting coal or peat.