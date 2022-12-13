Banks | Danske Bank pays billions of dollars in damages in a money laundering case in the United States

The Estonian unit’s money laundering case has been investigated for years.

13.12. 20:40

Banking group Danske Bank has settled its lawsuits in the United States related to the money laundering case, which has been under investigation for a long time, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Danske Bank has reached a settlement in the case and agreed to pay approximately two billion dollars in damages in a case involving, among others, the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the Ministry of Justice, Danske Bank has admitted to committing bank fraud as part of the settlement. It is the first time that a bank has been punished in a case in the United States. The case has been investigated for years in different countries, such as Britain, Estonia and Denmark.

The case is related to Danske Bank’s Estonian unit, where large-scale money laundering has been suspected. The case has been investigated for several years. In 2018, it turned out that the bank management was delayed by ambiguities investigation in Estonia, even though they had become internal reports.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Danske Bank was aware of the abuses at the latest in February 2014. At that time, information about the matter had reached the bank through internal leaks and also through the authorities.

According to the ministry, the Danish bank also knew that the anti-money laundering measures of its Estonian unit did not meet the company’s standards.

According to documents submitted to the court, Danske Bank has admitted to defrauding US banks between 2008 and 2016 by taking high-risk clients from abroad, such as Russia, through its Estonian unit.

“We have cooperated since the authorities contacted us and we accept the conditions of the decisions,” says the chairman of the board of Danske Bank Martin Blessing in the company’s announcement.

“We offer our unreserved apology and take full responsibility for past failures and misconduct, which are unacceptable and have no place at Danske Bank today.”

In October, Danske Bank said it would set aside $1.9 billion to settle settlements involving the US Department of Justice, the SEC and Danish authorities.

