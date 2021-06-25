Banks Danish public prosecutor filed two charges against Danske Bank: suspects the bank of manipulating the market

Danske Bank did not say at what time or which unit the public prosecutor was investigating.

Danish the public prosecutor suspects Danske Bank of market manipulation, the bank says in a statement.

The Danish Public Prosecutor for Financial Crime and International Crime has filed two preliminary charges against Danske Bank.

According to the company, the allegations concern insufficient control over the trading of financial instruments and market manipulation through internal trading.

Danske Bank did not say at what time or which unit the public prosecutor was investigating.

The case commented in the press release the company’s risk manager Philippe Vollot, according to which the company takes the matter seriously.

According to him, the bank did not have sufficient market supervision before 2019, and the company has made changes since then.

“We have not seen any signs of intentional harm or any harm to customers or market participants,” Vollot says in a statement.

Danske Bank activities have been in the headlines in recent years, especially in relation to money laundering.

In the spring, the bank just less than two years ago appointed CEO Chris Vogelzang resigned due to a money laundering investigation related to his former job.

He was named by the Dutch authorities as a suspect in an investigation into possible breaches of anti-money laundering rules at ABN Amro Bank in the Netherlands.

In addition, the bank’s Estonian unit is suspected of large-scale money laundering, which first came to light in 2017. The investigation is still partly ongoing.

The then CEO of the bank Thomas Borgen resigned due to a stir in 2018. Today, the CEO of the bank is Carsten Egeriis.

Read more: Danske Bank’s new CEO resigns in money laundering resignation due to money laundering investigation

Read more: New information about Danske Bank’s money laundering scandal reveals incomprehensible negligence