Monday, April 24, 2023
Banks | Credit Suisse's customers withdrew more than 60 billion euros from the crisis bank at the beginning of the year

April 24, 2023
In March, Credit Suisse, which had drifted into crisis, was decided to merge with its competitor UBS through a forced merger.

In March, Credit Suisse, which had drifted into crisis, was decided to merge with its competitor UBS through a forced merger.

Swiss bank In the first quarter of the year, Credit Suisse’s profit before taxes fell to a loss of around EUR 1.3 billion, according to the bank’s interim report.

At the beginning of the year, funds flowed out of Credit Suisse in the amount of approximately 62 billion euros, as customers withdrew their money from the bank, which was teetering on the brink of collapse.

In March, Credit Suisse, which had drifted into crisis, was decided to merge with its competitor UBS through a forced merger.

