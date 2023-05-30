The rule, however, does not apply to other bank customers, who will not be supervised

Under pressure from the European environmentalist movement, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) released on Monday (May 29, 2023) a new self-regulatory rule with the aim of combating illegal deforestation in the Amazon. read the full (465kB). The official announcement will be this Tuesday.

The standard will require beef processing industries to demonstrate that they do not purchase cattle associated with illegal deforestation from direct and indirect suppliers.

The criteria are the basis of the protocol ox on the line, which regulates the purchase of cattle in the Amazon. The initiative seeks to accelerate the implementation of the commitments assumed by the beef chain in the Amazon through monitoring, auditing and reporting of processes and tools, and encourage a chain free of socio-environmental irregularities.

The Febraban rule, however, does not include the control of rural producers who are customers of the banks and who are involved in environmental crimes such as illegal deforestation or invasion of indigenous lands.

Cattle ranchers and businessmen from other sectors with deforestation on their farms continue to be clients of the banks, which do not apply any sanctions against them.

The vast majority of companies in the meat sector already require their suppliers to comply with socio-environmental criteria, blocking the purchase of producers who do not fit the rules —those who produce in areas embargoed by Ibama (Brazilian Institute of Environment and Natural Resources Renewables) or that have deforestation detected by satellite images.

Large animal protein producers have their own herds and are controlled to follow all environmental protection protocols. It so happens that these slaughterhouses also buy animals from third parties, from smaller companies. There is a practice in some regions of the country of “washing the cattle”. For example, a producer who raises animals in prohibited regions and takes them at the time of sale to another entrepreneur in a place released for breeding. Only after that do the oxen end up arriving for large producers.

To curb this type of “cattle laundering” practice, it would also be necessary to track the flow of money between smaller producers, who often bypass banks. Direct action by the Central Bank would be necessary to identify cash transactions that are sometimes untraceable by the traditional system.

Febraban’s decision responds to commercial and environmentalist pressures, especially from Europe. In April 2023, the European Parliament approved a rule that prevents products from being imported from deforested areas into the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

The measure was approved by the Febraban Self-Regulation Board in March 2023 – the last version had been revised in 2020 and is now undergoing an update. Banks that adhere to self-regulation can be punished in case of non-compliance.