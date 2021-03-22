Banks and savings banks offices in a Madrid street. CARLOS ROSILLO

The banks may be overcoming the worst of the crisis without suffering great damage, thanks to public aid to companies that will prevent them from becoming delinquent. At least that is what they believe in the specialized banking consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, which ensures that banks could withstand an increase in delinquencies up to 7% without needing more provisions, thanks to the excess provisions they made in 2020. Until January, latest data available, bank delinquency was 4.5%, the same as the previous month, and below the 4.85% recorded in January 2020.

The general director of Alvarez & Marsal of Spain and Portugal, Fernando de la Mora, considers that the sector has made progress “such as increased solvency or improved efficiency, while the cost of risk has tripled due to the crisis economic ”. Among the deficiencies, he highlighted “the fall in the already low profitability of banks, which is 3% on average, three times less than what investors demand.”

The report reveals that the ballast of provisions has depressed profitability from the 7.5% that the industry had in a pre-COVID scenario on equity (ROE) and that it was already insufficient, up to 3.5%, multiplying the pressures to straighten it.

In your opinion, “The evolution from this point on should be positive and will depend on four factors: the continuation of the banking support to the credit and liquidity needs of the real economy with the support of public aid; efforts to reduce costs organically or with more mergers; the reduction in the rate of provisions for public aid, which will translate into less delinquency than expected, and the progressive return to the dividend, which will also bring optimism to the markets ”.

Public aid against bad debts

For this firm, the Spanish bank has a sufficient provision box to face a 7% delinquency thanks to the accumulation of more than 10,000 million euros in extra provisions that sacrificed their profits and profitability to face the deterioration of the crisis of the Covid.

The new aid package “will offset or cancel certain increases in delinquency that may occur,” said de la Mora, convinced that the recently approved program will also have a “positive impact on banking.” As detailed, it will inject 7,000 million in self-employed workers and companies with a compensation of fixed costs, “it will give an additional cushion” with the fund of 3,000 million to restructure guaranteed debts and another 1,000 million to give “viability to companies” through the fund of recapitalization managed by Cofides, reducing as a whole the risks of default.

However, the Bank of Spain does not agree with this opinion, as Mercedes Olano, general director of Supervision of the Bank of Spain, said last week, who warned the sector that it will require “a significant effort” in provisions, despite what has been done in 2020.

The report The Pulse of the Spanish Banking has been presented this Monday by the global professional services firm, where it analyzes the main indicators in the 12 largest Spanish banks according to profits, solvency, business, efficiency, market shares or solvency in its thirteenth edition.

The three banks that improve the most

Scoring all these variables, Kutxabank, Abanca and Bankinter “are the ones that have had the best performance this year while Santander, Sabadell and Ibercaja have been the worst”. However, they add that Bankia, CaixaBank and Ibercaja “have improved their score year over year, being closer to the industry average. All the others worsened or have remained stable ”.

Among the twelve entities analyzed, Abanca and Kutxabank have the lowest delinquency ratios, these being 2% and 2.4%, respectively. “As established by the European Banking Authority, the appropriate threshold for the delinquency ratio must be below 5%. Santander (6.2%) is the only entity that exceeds this threshold ”.

Spending cuts

One of the improvements has been the solvency that reached a CET 1 fully loaded (the ratio that reflects the highest quality capital) situated at 13.17%. In fact, all the entities analyzed, with the exception of Unicaja, increased their solvency throughout the year, although this indicator is below the European average of 15.1%. It is worth highlighting the improvement in efficiency by branch of all the entities analyzed, due to both the increase in deposits and loans, and the closure of branches (1,690 during 2020).

On the other hand, Areilza indicated that the economy has more than 80,000 million extra in savings from families that have been impounded by the crisis, an amount almost equivalent to all the measures deployed by the Government and that it will generate “an exponential impact without need for public aid ”in the activity when the Covid is overcome and consumption is reactivated, also removing pressure on potential deterioration in banking.