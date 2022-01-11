Banks commission, lighthouse on the Acre di Profumo and the Pescarabruzzo di Mattoscio Foundation

Spotlights on the foundations: the day of truth has come for the activity of Pescarabruzzo ended up under the lens of Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Banking and Financial System and the heads ofAcres. In particular, for the latter, together with the president of the association Francesco Profumo, flanked by the general manager Giorgio Righetti the Bicamerale wants to address the issues of the balance sheets of the institutions, of the shareholdings in banks and finally, a delicate subject, how each foundation manages the discontinuity of the bodies.

He writes it on Messenger which underlines that a necessarily system photograph will also be taken with regard to the approximately 80 associated where Profumo and Righetti it is unlikely that they will be able to fulfill the individual curiosities about these entities born in 1990 with the Amato law and endowed with autonomy.

On the other hand, the hearing will be more heated and awaited, already postponed other times, with Nicola Mattoscio, father of the Abruzzo foundation, as well as the presidency or alternating, as general secretary, since 1993. The Commission in writing writes to him Messenger, asked a series of detailed questions relating to his long experience.

Finally, concludes the Roman daily, the report contains unpublished and peppery curiosities on the sale in ’92 of 20% of the transferring bank Cassa di Pescara at the Cariplo in capital increase without allowing the foundation to benefit from it.