Banks | China investments became expensive: banking giant HSBC's profit fell by 80 percent at the end of the year

HSBC's profit before taxes fell by 80 percent in the last three months of last year. The bank's fourth-quarter profit fell to less than one billion euros from five billion euros a year earlier.

British the giant of the banking world HSBC has ended up paying a heavy price for its China investments.

Among other things, a financial magazine Financial Times says that HSBC has made a write-down of almost three billion euros from its holdings in the Chinese state bank Bank of Communications.

As a result, HSBC's pre-tax profit fell by 80 percent in the last three months of last year. The bank's profit for the last quarter, on the other hand, fell to less than one billion euros from five billion euros a year earlier.

Despite the setback, HSBC's profit for the entire year 2023 increased by 78 percent. Thus, the profit before taxes for the whole year was around 28 billion euros. Above all, the rise in interest rates experienced last year had an effect in the background.

The profit was still below analysts' expectations. Analysts expected the bank's profit for the whole year to reach more than 31 billion euros.

HSBC's according to the Chinese bank Bank of Communications, the impairment is “in line with recent market developments in mainland China”.

However, HSBC emphasizes that it still considers the bank to be a “strong partner” and that it is confident about “mainland China's medium and long-term structural growth opportunities”.

HSBC is not the only player in the banking world that has recently taken a hit from China. In October of last year, the British-based multinational bank Standard Chartered made a write-down of around 650 million euros on its investment in the Chinese commercial bank China Bohai Bank.