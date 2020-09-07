The central financial institution mentioned that in August, Russian banks canceled about 15 thousand purposes for credit score holidays, the newspaper writes. News.

Based on the publication, by August 26, banks obtained greater than 370 thousand purposes for credit score holidays, whereas the quantity of requests canceled by this time from systemically essential banks reached 6.8 billion rubles. From the statistics of the Financial institution of Russia it follows that the variety of canceled purposes amounted to about 4% of all purposes.

It’s famous that the rationale for the cancellation was that the debtors didn’t affirm their eligibility for the profit throughout the required 120 days.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians, as a result of penalties of the coronavirus pandemic, have turn into extra prone to delay funds on bank cards. From January to Might of this 12 months, the rise within the quantity of unhealthy money owed elevated 110 occasions in comparison with the identical interval final 12 months and amounted to 11%.

Based on specialists, as a result of pandemic, the standard degree of earnings for a lot of has decreased, on the identical time, the necessity for borrowed funds has elevated.