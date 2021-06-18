Banks British bank HSBC sells a French bank in euros, making billions in losses

In practice, HSBC will transfer the loss-making business to a company owned by a private equity firm.

World HSBC, one of the largest banks, estimates that it will lose around € 2.5 billion in the sale of the unprofitable French bank.

Headquartered in London, HSBC announced on Friday that it had agreed to sell the business to My Money, a company owned by US venture capital firm Cerberus Capital Management.

According to HSBC, the nominal selling price of Credit Commercial de France is one euro. In 2000, HSBC bought the bank for $ 10.6 billion.

In addition to the $ 1.9 billion loss from the transaction, HSBC will write down about $ 600 million, says Wall Street Journal.

French My Money will acquire 244 branches, 3,900 employees and 800,000 customers of the French bank. The transaction is not expected to be completed until the first half of 2023.

“Our goal is for the bank to return to profitability three years after we take control of it,” CEO of My Money Eric Shehadeh tells Reuters.

Cerberus Capital has previously invested in European banking. It has also acquired the Austrian Bawag Group and the German Hamburg Commercial Bank. The investment company has also bought shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

HSBC started the sale process of the French bank as early as December 2019 after a long struggle to make the operation profitable. The business now sold made a loss of EUR 236 million last year and EUR 167 million in the following year.

90% of HSBC’s total earnings come from Asia, where growth is strongest in China and Hong Kong.