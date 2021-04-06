Banks Bloomberg: Goldman Sachs expands and hires additional staff in the Nordic countries

Goldman Sachs intends to strengthen its position in the Nordic countries.

American investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to expand in the Nordic countries and increase its staff in the region by 40% this year, says Bloomberg.

The bank plans to employ a total of 70 people in Copenhagen, Denmark and Stockholm, Sweden, by the end of the year.

Goldman Sachs leads a strategy unit focusing on the pension and insurance industry Peter Hermannin according to the recruitment round reflects the bank’s “global strategy to be closer to its customers”.

The goal is to increase market share in asset management and investment banking services in the prosperous region. Goldman’s Director of Nordic Financial Services Thomas Konigin according to, growth in the region takes place in cooperation with pension and insurance companies.

“Especially in the Nordic countries, we see that pensions, insurance, asset management, asset management are mixed together,” says Konig.

Konig emphasizes that building partnerships is more difficult remotely and therefore hand pairs are now going to be hired locally.