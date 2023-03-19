Banks | Bloomberg: First Citizens is considering a bid for Silicon Valley Bank

On Tuesday, it was reported that the authorities in the United States plan to try again the auction of the collapsed SVB.

First Citizens Bankshares is considering a bid for the collapsed US bank Silicon Valley Bank, anonymous sources say news agency Bloomberg’s by.

The news agency Reuters, for example, also reports on Bloomberg’s information.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the authorities in the United States plan to try again the auction of the collapsed SVB. He told about it, among other things The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

An attempt was made to sell the bank last weekend, but no buyer was found. The Federal Deposit Insurance Fund, the FDIC, said the terms of the bank’s sale were more flexible in the new company after authorities determined the bank’s systemic risk.

Reuters according to the FDIC had asked those interested in buying SVB to submit an offer by March 17. According to Reuters, those interested in buying Signature Bank were also asked to submit an offer by the same date.

Panic has shaken the international financial markets in the past week. Silicon Valley Bank has been at the center of the unrest, among other things.

On Friday, March 10, California financial regulators reportedly took over the troubled US Silicon Valley Bank, or SVB bank. Silicon Valley Bank started a deposit flight that led to its collapse. Last Sunday, the authorities closed the New York-based Signature Bank.