Wednesday, June 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Banks | Bloomberg: Credit Suisse’s savior plans to lay off 35,000 employees of the troubled bank

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Banks | Bloomberg: Credit Suisse’s savior plans to lay off 35,000 employees of the troubled bank

Analysts had already warned that large redundancies were likely, as there is partial overlap in the operations of two of the world’s most important banks.

Swiss banking group UBS plans to lay off 35,000 workers from Credit Suisse, which it rescued in March, financial news agency Bloomberg wrote on Tuesday based on his sources.

Credit Suisse had about 45,000 employees before it nearly collapsed amid investor fears about the bank’s solvency. Due to the situation, the Swiss government organized a large rescue package and UBS bought its competitor.

Analysts had already warned that large redundancies were likely, as there is partial overlap in the operations of two of the world’s most important banks.

UBS did not comment on Bloomberg’s information to the AFP news agency.

In total at the end of last year, bank waste had approximately 120,000 employees, of which 37,000 were in Switzerland.

Bloomberg based its information on sources close to the companies. According to the news agency, the employees had been told about the three waves of layoffs planned for this year. The first of these would reportedly be at the end of July, while the latter in September and October.

See also  How do trees get water to reach all the leaves?

CEO of UBS Sergio Ermotti had warned earlier this month that the coming months were likely to be volatile. Ermotti said that the merger of the banks required waves of difficult decisions, especially regarding employees.

#Banks #Bloomberg #Credit #Suisses #savior #plans #lay #employees #troubled #bank

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The governor of the Pskov region Vedernikov named the names of the pilots who died on June 24

The governor of the Pskov region Vedernikov named the names of the pilots who died on June 24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result