Banks | Bloomberg: A new fund is being planned in the US to prevent bank panics from spreading

of the United States the central bank Fed and the federal deposit protection fund FDIC are considering establishing a new fund, reports Bloomberg citing their sources.

The reason is the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The purpose of the Fed and the FDIC is to mitigate panic.

The fund’s idea is to try to limit the consequences for other banks.

The Fed and the FDIC have not confirmed the matter to Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, the FDIC has held discussions with small and medium-sized US banks about their financial situation. One such bank is First Republic Bank.

Fed hold a closed-door meeting on Monday. The Fed has not given a reason for its meeting.

The US banking regulator took control of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, after the bank fell into an acute cash crisis.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen according to the country’s government, it wants SVB’s problems not to spread. However, he ruled out a rescue package for the bank.

Yellen said in an interview with the television channel CBS that the government wants to make sure that the problems of one bank do not spread to those that are healthy.

Venture capitalists have called on the federal government to intervene in the situation on Twitter, says CNBC.

The fear is that the collapse of SVB will cause mistrust in the banking sector. Suspicion is especially directed at medium-sized banks.

SVB is focused on start-ups. The fear is that the collapse of a bank in the United States will lead to a wave of layoffs at start-ups.

SVB’s the situation has been monitored in different parts of the world. Bank shares were swaying in the US and Europe on Thursday and Friday.

Yuan Yawei assessed to Reuters that the collapse of SVB may have a negative psychological impact on the Chinese market, although the collapse is unlikely to lead to a new financial crisis. Yawei is a hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

of The New York Times according to the report, it is the second largest bank failure in US history.