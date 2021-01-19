The level of loan approval by Russian banks during the coronavirus pandemic fell to a three-year low. According to the statistics of the National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBCH), only 33.9 percent of applications for retail loans were satisfied, which is 3 percentage points less than a year earlier, RBC writes.

The tightening did not affect all segments – credit institutions became even more loyal to mortgage borrowers. 71.3 percent of such applications were approved, which, according to experts, is associated with the development of preferential mortgage programs and the arrival of borrowers who have money on the market.

The situation hit hardest on car loans – the refusal rate increased from 56.5 percent in 2019 to 62 percent in 2020. Issuance of credit cards and unsecured loans fell to 31.2 percent.

BCI Equifax reported that the company estimates the share of approved loans as of November 1 at 32.7 percent, and against the background of the first wave of the pandemic it was even lower. The head of the bureau, Oleg Lagutkin, indicated that anti-epidemic measures became a key factor, after their cancellation the situation began to improve.

Alexey Volkov, Marketing Director of the NBKI, urged not to blame the entire fall on the pandemic. The fact is that the level of approval of loans and without it has been declining in recent years. This is due to concerns from the central bank about the growth rate of unsecured lending. The situation led to a dangerous increase in the debt load of the most vulnerable groups of borrowers.

Earlier, a NAFI study showed that a third of Russians are ready not to return a loan to a bank, but condemn the failure to return a loan to a friend or relative.