Banks Banks’ credit losses did not become a feared bomb, but the effects of the crisis can still be seen with a delay, says the Bank of Finland

The entire economy has fared better than feared thanks to stimulus measures, subsidies and regulatory simplifications, says Marja Nykänen, Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Finland’s Executive Board.

More last week, the bank of finland announced its results for the first half of the year. At the same time, banks provided information on their loan losses, which significantly increased The Bank of Finland warned almost exactly a year ago, when the coronary crisis had begun to wreak havoc.

The central bank warned that the deterioration in the solvency of households and businesses caused by the economic downturn that began as a result of the pandemic will lead to an increase in bank credit losses.

Like the economy as a whole, banks have fared better in the interest rate crisis than initially feared. Vice Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Finland Marja Nykänen says that credit losses are remaining lower than had been calculated in the darkest scenarios.

Marja Nykänen, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Finland.­

“The Finnish economy has also shrunk less than feared. Recovery measures, direct payments and temporary legislative easing have eased the plight. The concern was genuine, but it is good that the banking sector has survived the crisis better than expected and the banks have been able to provide financing to companies and households, ”says Nykänen.

Nordea said he recorded in January-March credit losses of EUR 52 million, compared to a year ago accumulated more than 150 million euros.

Danske Bank’s loan losses at the beginning of the year were EUR 5.2 million, compared to EUR 51 million in the previous year. According to Danske, only a small part of the loan loss provisions recorded in 2020 due to the macro outlook has materialized as actual write-downs.

In the OP Bank Group, the amount of final net loan losses increased to EUR 35 million in January – March, compared to EUR 18 million a year ago. The OP Bank Group said that its insurance operations and asset management developed particularly well in the early part of the year.

In Finland According to Nykänen, the operating banks are solvent and the entire banking sector has remained operational despite the shock caused by the interest rate pandemic. Credit losses have not increased significantly in other euro area countries, where the economy experienced a sudden slowdown at the beginning of the interest rate crisis.

“Policies have helped the banking sector to function. The euro area banking system was also stronger now at the beginning of the crisis, largely due to regulatory changes since the previous financial crisis and the need for banks to have stronger capital buffers. ”

Nykänen reminds that according to what we have learned from previous crises, credit losses typically occur with a delay after the worst phase of the crisis has already passed. Therefore, one should not yet fully sigh with relief. The increase in non-performing loans in banks in particular needs to be kept in mind.

“You also have to remember that the pandemic is not over, so it’s good to be prepared.”