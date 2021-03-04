Banks Bank Norwergian makes a billion offer – with Sampo included

Swedish consumer credit bank Nordax is making a takeover bid for Norwegian Finans Holding, known for Bank Norwegian.

4.3. 17:27

Insurance group Sampo’s associated company, consumer credit bank Nordax, intends to make a takeover bid for Bank Norwergian’s parent company Norwegian Finans Holding.

The tender offer is supported by the funds of the Swedish private equity company Nordic Capital and Sampo, Nordax says in a press release.

The group of investors wants to pay NOK 17.8 billion, or about EUR 1.7 billion, from a Norwegian bank.

Sampo already owns 6.3 per cent of Norwegian Finans and Nordic Capital 16.4 per cent. They have accepted the offer. The partners originally invested in the company in 2019, when they bought a stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle.

As a condition of the tender offer, 50.1 percent of Norwegian Finans’ owners will accept it. The offer is expected to be completed during the first half of this year.

In its press release, Nordax believes that Bank Norwegian has a good opportunity to expand its business together with Nordax. According to Nordax, the growing holding in Sampo and Nordic Capital will bring stability to the project.

Sampo owns about 36 percent of the Swedish Nordax.

Bank Norwergian originally developed from the needs of Norwegian’s loyalty program. The companies still have airport co-operation.