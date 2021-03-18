Thursday, March 18, 2021
Banks Bank giant Deutsche Bank’s year has got off to a strong start: Operating profit rose 20 percent

March 18, 2021
Deutsche’s result turned profitable last year for the first time in years.

Bank giant Deutsche Bank’s early part of the year has got off to a strong start. The bank’s net sales in the first quarter have increased by 20 percent from the previous year.

The news agency reports this Reuters.

Reuters said on Friday that the bank's losses over the past ten years total € 8.2 billion.

Last year, Deutsche made a profit of 113 million euros. It is a significant turning point, as in 2019, for example, the bank’s losses amounted to EUR 5.7 billion.

At the same time, the bank significantly raised its CEO Cristian Sewingille fees paid. Last year, the bank paid Sewing EUR 7.4 million, which is 46 per cent more than in the previous year.

