Kommersant: Russian banks asked the Central Bank to postpone the transition to domestic software

A number of large Russian credit institutions at a meeting with the Central Bank asked the regulator to postpone for 2 years the entry into force of the requirements for the transition to domestic software (software) of critical information infrastructure (CII) entities. About this, with reference to the documents of the meeting and its own sources, reports “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, among those present at the meeting were representatives of the RSHB, Gazprombank, Promsvyazbank, VTB and Dom.RF. According to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin dated March 30, 2022, such organizations (in addition to banks, telecom operators also fall into their number) will have to stop using foreign software from January 1, 2025. Since March 31, 2022, the same document has banned CII entities from conducting public procurement of foreign software.

According to the publication’s sources, Russian automated banking systems (ABS) are now adapted to work with foreign software, in particular the database management system (DBMS) from Oracle. Adapting to Russian counterparts, for example, Postgres, will require impressive investments and take a long time, they explained. It is for the development of software for working with domestic DBMS that a delay in the entry into force of the decree is required.

At the same time, a Kommersant source in the Russian IT market said that banks are considering another way to solve the problem. In particular, they are discussing the option of establishing a consortium, which in a few years will create a new ABS to work with Russian DBMS. One of the banks said that such an idea appeared about six months ago, and VTB became its initiator – “the bank at first planned to independently develop the ABS, but then they realized that the project was too large-scale and expensive.”

The head of the SimbirSoft QA department, Ekaterina Podarueva, confirmed that the creation of ABS is “a complex process that requires high technical expertise.” She noted that the consortium must have a high level of knowledge and resources to implement its plan. At the same time, Roman Karpov, director of strategy and technology development at Axiom JDK, called this idea of ​​banks a “dangerous way”, since credit institutions do not have experience and expertise in developing complex system products.

According to the analytical service of the FinExpertiza audit and consulting network, Russian large and medium-sized enterprises spent 310 billion rubles on the creation and purchase of software in 2022. This amount was a record for all the past years. On average, each enterprise accounted for 3.8 million rubles of such expenses. The company’s analysts emphasized that the withdrawal of foreign software developers from the Russian market served as an incentive for domestic business.