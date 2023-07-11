The State Duma adopted a law obliging banks to check all transfers of individuals for fraud

In the State Duma, in the second and third readings, they adopted a bill that obliges banks to check all transfers of individuals for fraud. This is reported RIA News.

It is noted that the document is aimed at improving the mechanism for countering fraudsters and increasing the amount of return by banks of money that was stolen.

In addition, banks will have to suspend questionable transfers for a period of two days. Financial organizations will also be required to turn off the attacker’s service if information about a criminal case initiated against him is found in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Central Bank will have to inform credit institutions about the disconnection of the client from the service.

Banks will now also have to refund the full amount of the transfer if it came to the scammers without the consent of the client. The law clarified the mechanism for the return of money. Currently, the Bank of Russia sends out information about accounts used by attackers without the knowledge of the client. Now, if the bank transfers money to the attacker’s account, he will have to reimburse the funds in full.

Earlier, the Central Bank spoke about a new scheme of deception by intruders. Now they pretend to be employees of the Bank of Russia in order to call a potential victim for a “personal appointment” with the regulator.