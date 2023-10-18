Banks are faced with issuing two or more preferential mortgages per person, although starting from 2023 such a loan is only allowed once. In this case, a subsidy from the state is awarded to the first organization that the client applies to. Izvestia was informed about this by sources in the financial market, the information was confirmed by DOM.RF.

“The scheme was not widespread, but a number of similar cases were identified,” noted Svetlana Nekrasova, managing director of DOM.RF.

Most likely, each of the top 10 mortgage market players has encountered a similar situation at least once, Izvestia’s source in a systemically important bank told Izvestia. This credit institution recorded two such cases, despite the fact that it occupies a relatively small market share.

Having a soft loan in your portfolio with a rate of 8% while the key rate is 13% is very expensive, the source explained. According to him, if banks do not receive reimbursement for them, they not only lose profit, but also receive a loss of 5% of the loan amount.

“Most have encountered such situations. The scheme is known to banks, but it is currently impossible to completely eliminate such situations without deteriorating customer service,” noted another source from a credit institution included in the top 40 by assets.

Unscrupulous borrowers who managed to obtain more than one preferential mortgage took advantage of the vulnerability of banks in interaction with the credit history bureau (BKI), explained Izvestia’s interlocutor from a systemically important organization. Information about new issued loans is received there on average within three days – if the client manages to get approval for a loan from another organization, two loans with state support will be issued for him at once.

From September 9, 2023, government decree No. 1474 gave lenders the right to increase rates on preferential mortgages to market levels if the borrower had already taken out one with another bank. This opportunity was introduced by analogy with “Far Eastern Mortgage” and “IT Mortgage,” noted DOM.RF.

The problem has essentially been solved – credit institutions have been given a mechanism with which they can protect themselves. But the law does not have retroactive effect, so banks still cannot receive reimbursement for previously issued loans, added Izvestia’s interlocutor from a systemically important credit institution.

Loan case: banks are faced with double registration of preferential mortgages