The government has launched a scheme under the PM Swanidhi scheme to give loans of Rs 10,000 to street vendors who are facing a crisis in the Corona period. But for fear of getting stuck in loans, private banks are cutting off this scheme. Out of all the loans given so far under this scheme, 92 percent of the loans have been given by public sector banks. Private banks’ participation in this is very less.

Last week, the branch manager of a state-run bank in Madhya Pradesh wrote to the Municipal Commissioner, appealing for cooperation against street vendors. The bank had given loans under this scheme to 160 street vendors but many of them did not pay even a single installment. Due to this the loan given to him became NPA. Although branch officials called it routine communication, many bankers say that their fears are proving true. Despite this, state government officials are insisting on fast disbursing loans.

Street vendors are also becoming money due to take a loan of 10 thousand

Private banks participation

Government banks are also not showing much interest in giving loans to street vendors but under pressure from the finance ministry, they have to give loans. This is the reason why 92 per cent of the total loan disbursed by state-run banks has been given. Private banks are not showing much interest in it. For example, the country’s largest private bank HDFC Bank received 18200 applications under this scheme but has approved only 6100. The total amount of loan sanctioned is less than Rs 6 crore while the allotted amount is just Rs 1.2 crore.

Similarly, ICICI Bank received 10400 applications but only 882 approved the loan. The total sanctioned amount is Rs 88 lakh whereas loan of Rs 58 lakh has been allocated. Axis Bank received 9000 loan applications under the scheme and the bank approved a loan of 392 street vendors. It is clear that private banks are sanctioning loans only after thorough investigation. Officials of private banks fear that they will have no option under pressure from the government. Loan amount is very less in this scheme but banks are finding it difficult to run this scheme.