Banks Apple Pay expanded to include OP cards

Among OP’s competitors, Nordea and Danske Bank introduced Apple’s mobile payments a few years ago.

American Apple’s mobile payment service Apple Pay has expanded the use of the banking group OP’s customers. According to OP’s press release, Apple’s service will be available to OP customers with Visa cards from Tuesday.

OP is the last large bank in Finland to introduce Apple’s mobile payments. Nordea launched Apple in 2017 and Danske Bank in 2019.

Apple According to the website, Apple’s payment service also operates in Finland with Aktia’s and the service station’s ST1 cards, among others. OP has previously developed its own competing mobile payment service.

“Demand for mobile payments has accelerated in Finland, especially with the interest rate pandemic, as customers want increasingly secure and hassle-free payment methods. For example, a decrease in the use of cash and an increase in online shopping support the adoption of new payment instruments in everyday life, ”says OP’s Director of Everyday Financial Services. Masa Peura in the bulletin.

Customers can pay with Apple Pay at a store or store that uses a Payment terminal that supports Local Payment. The service works on Apple smartphones and smartwatches, and when you pay, the customer takes the device near a payment terminal to make a local payment.

Payment transactions are accepted with the device’s fingerprint identification, face identification, device identification number or identification code.