Institutions linked to Febraban have until January 15 to abandon the modality; find out which agencies still offer

Transfers via DOC (Credit Order Document) will end by January 15, 2024, according to February (Brazilian Federation of Banks). However, some of the largest financial institutions in the country anticipated the end of operations to individuals through this modality. Read what they were:

Itau – closed in January;

Santander – ended in September;

Bank of Brazil – will end transactions for individuals on 15.Oct.2023. For legal entities, as determined by the federation.

O Bradesco and the Caixa Econômica Federal decided to leave the DOC following the Febraban schedule. On the cut-off date, customers can schedule transactions until February 29, 2024.

Banks that are going to suspend the DOC in advance can still receive this type of transfer from the institutions that still carry out the operation. Digital native banks such as C6 Bank It is Originalnever offered the service, but can receive it.

Created in 1985, DOC lost ground to more modern bank transfer models. At first, TED (Available Electronic Transfer), created in 2002. More recently, for Pix, from 2020.

Pix was the most used means of payment in 2022, with 24.1 billion transactions carried out using the instant payment method. O top 3 completed with credit card (18.2 billion) and debit card (15.6 billion).

On the other hand, DOC was the least used. It didn’t even reach billions of operations, with 590 million. The data is from central bank. Here’s the full of numbers (105 KB).

Regarding the volume of money transacted, DOC is also in last place. It moved BRL 55 billion in 2022. In the same period, Pix moved BRL 10.9 trillion and is only behind TED, which has BRL 40.9 trillion.

Launched in 2020 by the Central Bank, Pix stood out for the ease and speed of bank transfer. With this, it displaced other types of operations.

Understand below how each transaction model works: