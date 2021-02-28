Most Russian banks do not plan to raise deposit rates in the near future, while some are going to offer Russians spring shares. RIA News…

It is noted that Rosselkhozbank, OTP and Alfa-Bank have raised rates on deposits in February. Otkritie Bank announced that they had already launched a deposit with a higher interest rate. There are seasonal offers in Novikombank and Uralsib. Also, spring and promotional deposits are being prepared by St. Petersburg, Sovcombank and Promsvyazbank.

Sberbank does not comment on changes in the terms of the products before their entry into force.

Earlier it was reported that investments of Russian banks in securities reached a record level. The main share of investments falls on debt securities. Their volume rose to a historic high of 15.75 trillion rubles. Experts believe that against the background of weak yield on coupon bonds of the Central Bank, financial institutions may further reduce their investments in them in the future.