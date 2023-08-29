Banks and wine, precious assets. The curious story after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank

In Californialand of decidedly important and expensive reds, after which two of the banks most important companies in the world went bankrupt, some lucky buyers took advantage of the crash to get a big discount on the wine collection. We are talking about the Silicon Valley Bank (Svb) and the First Republic Bank (fr). The story is told by the Wall Street Journal, according to which the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the independent agency that answers to the Washington congress and which monitors the work of the banks to “maintain stability and collective confidence in the national financial system”, he got his hands on assets of the banks gone belly up, most valuable of which were their impressive wine collections, which were auctioned off to produce liquid assets good to satisfy the creditors of the two institutions.

And that’s how it is Frank Martell he found himself competing with other enthusiasts to buy the two collections, the more valuable, that of the Svb and the more modest, that of the First Republic. Martell is the senior director of the section dealing with the rare and precious wines of Heritage Auctions, a company based in Dallas, Texas, which actually has its core business in rare coins and other areas of the collecting universe. But Martell got wind of the deal and jumped into it. After numerous raises he managed to snatch the competition from the competition 1,900 bottles belonged to the Svb for about 150 thousand dollars. Then, not happy, he also grabbed the 400 bottles of the Fr for another 20 thousand dollars.

For 170 thousand dollars Heritage has got its hands on bottles of very varied value, ranging from three to a thousand dollars. But among them are many dozens of Bond, a legendary Napa Valley winery that offers a portfolio of great wines all based on Cabernet Sauvignon, from that to Melbury, from Vecina to St Eden to Pluribus. A company so peculiar that anyone requesting an allocation of wines must commit to enjoying it by drinking it, avoiding speculation. Anyone who were to resell the wine could be cut off from the clientele. Heritage, meanwhile, could auction part of the bank collection in Beverly Hills as early as September.

