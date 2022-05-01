The regulation of the new foreign exchange law involves a dispute between banks that already operate in the market and payment institutions that, from the new legal framework, will also be able to carry out foreign exchange operations. Even before the new law was approved, the Central Bank even announced that payment institutions could operate in the foreign exchange market as of September this year, but only through electronic means.

In the opinion of the interviewees, the simplification of the rules should also make this permission effective, reducing the barrier to entry and increasing competition. But, given the BC’s recent regulatory history, those already operating in the market see a risk of a possible competitive advantage for new entrants.

“I wish everyone had the same rules. If agents are going to be audited every six months, they should all be audited in that same period to ensure effectiveness. It’s a matter of everything being the same for everyone, regardless of differences”, says the director of Treasury at Santander Brasil, Luiz Masagão.

“I hope you don’t (different rules). It will leave a window open that, at first, it does not want to have”, adds Eric Altafim, director of Tables and Products at Itaú Unibanco, citing the BC’s concern with preventing money laundering, for example.

In the regulation, the framework determines that the BC “may establish differentiated and proportionate requirements for the constitution and operation of institutions authorized to operate in the foreign exchange market”, depending on the scope, nature, volume and risks of the business. “A small brokerage firm should not have the same regulations as a large bank”, defends lawyer Pedro Eroles, a partner at Mattos Filho.

The law also provides for different requirements depending on the size and characteristics of the operation, with greater flexibility for smaller operations.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

