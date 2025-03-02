Save money in the checking account (tank in sight) barely gives an average profitability greater than zero. Saving it in a term deposit goes from 2% with difficulty, and going down. These are the star financial products that the Spaniards choose to let their … money. In products of this type with zero or low profitability, citizens have more than A billion euros And the financial industry has one objective: that the Spaniards go from being savers to investors.

With the increases of interest rates of the European Central Bank (ECB)mainly banks have greatly expanded their benefits. A favorable scenario that promoted the interest margin of the entities, which is one of the main legs of the business. Now that the ECB has changed the cycle and is lowering the types, it costs and will cost more than the numbers come out. That is why the entities, but not only are you going to make strength in the other leg of the business, the management of assets, where juicy commissions are captured, according to sources in the sector.

Banks, insurers, fund managers … Everyone has put their eye on the asset management business (customer investment) and financial advice. In this sense, its great challenge is to mobilize the money that is stopped or almost stopped towards investment. Javier Turrado, Bankinter Business Development Director of Assets Management, explains that “it would be good if liquidity was invested, and that customers go from mere savers to also investors. Its objective would go from preserving capital to grow its heritage, to beat inflation, to complement its future pension … ».

Within the challenge facing the sector, Turrado adds the need to “improve the financial culture” of the Spaniards. Something in which Alejandro Gervás coincides, commercial director of mutual (the manager of the Mutual insurer Madrid), which points to that «The Spanish saver has a clearly conservative profile that seeks to preserve capital in negative market environments and participate to some extent of the upward cycles, even if that involves giving up a certain profitability. This is due to cultural issues and, also in part, in the absence of financial education. The entry barrier for the investment world is very large for a good part of the Spaniards, since they do not understand the operation of some investment vehicles, such as funds, certain savings insurance or pension plans ».



This last manager emphasizes that it would be “very positive” to enhance investment in products such as investment funds, but also of pensions and savings insurance. And it gives an example: “compared to 12.1% of Spanish savings in these products (pensions and savings insurance), countries like Germany or France are around 30%.”

The financial savings of Spanish families amounts to a total of more than three billion euros. Almost 35% of that money is in deposits and effectivealmost 33% in direct investment and 16% in investment funds. These make up the Top 3 of Financial Products of the Spaniards and the objective is that the assets that lead the ranking fall as a position and ascend the funds, the pension plans, the savings insurance … to resemble more to the rest of the countries in Europe. In addition, Spain has another peculiarity with respect to other territories of the old continent. “The ‘brick’ culture has predominated, that is, the purchase of real estate in the face of the rental option for which they opt in other countries,” says Turrado, from Bankinter.

Giorgio Semenzato, CEO and co -founder of Finizens, comments that, despite everything, the barriers to invest now in the products that were destined for large fortunes have fallen and such investments have democratized; That is, a walking citizen now has access to products equal or very similar to those offered to the great assets. That should be used to capture investors among the general public. «Now there are very few or less excuses than before for a person not to invest. There is an effort that must be made at the private level and a public level of promoting that awareness and that they increasingly invest, ”he adds.

Semenzato believes that there is still the perception of which investment means risk of losing everything, when reality is another, as long as the “casino to buy exotic products, or cryptocurrencies, without any prudence” is not played. In his case he recommends prudence, diversification and patience to generate a heritage bag for the future.

In this effort to promote the culture of investment is, among others, the employer of the Unespa insurers. «It continues to continue adopting Measures to channel household savings to financial assetsmore appropriate to guarantee a pension that allows a comfortable standard of living after retirement. It is necessary to promote policies and initiatives that foster higher savings rates and encourage retail participation in savings products and social forecasting systems to support the future financial welfare of households, ”indicates sources of the organization. Unespa recalls that, according to the third paneurpea survey of Pensions of Insurance Europe, 51% of Spaniards recognize that they do not save for retirement, 12 points above the European average.

To this would help a greater culture of investment, but this runs into the preferences of the Spaniards, according to the same survey: to the now of allocating funds for retirement, the priority is the security of the money invested, which clashes with the necessary risk that is required to assume to generate a relevant money bag of money for retirement.

Financing for companies

Also, from Unespa remember that mobilizing the money stopped towards investment will be fundamental in the enormous financing that European companies will need in the short-medium term to move towards the digital future, green … something that the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) also believes from the public sector. Both during the presidency of Rodrigo Buenaventura and now under the mandate of Carlos San Basilio, the stock market supervisor believes necessary to promote the access of small investors to the markets, who participate more, and thus also serve as a source of alternative financing for companies.

For this, there is still a way to go and, for now, the OECD has already given a recommendation in its latest market report for Spain, create a specific account for investment for individuals, although for now no one has collected the glove.