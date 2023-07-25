Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 07/25/2023 – 11:06 am Share

Banks and credit cards lead the debt of Brazilians: 31.10% of debtors are negative in this segment. This is what Serasa Experian survey shows, released this Tuesday, 25, during a press conference. The data reflects changes in financial education and movement from Desenrola, a debt renegotiation program mediated by the federal government.

Summary

Serasa, between July 17th and 23rd, cleared 1,542,898 debts of R$100, as determined by Desenrola;

There were 13,400 debts cleared in the first 20 days of July;

Banks and cards account for 31.10% of Brazilian debt.

+ Will banks forgive debts of R$ 100? Ask questions about Desenrola, a renegotiation program

“In a situation of difficulty, you have to prioritize, and you tend to prioritize welfare debts, such as water and electricity. As for the credit card, the debt accumulates but there is no direct impact. Therefore, they are not prioritized at the time of decision, but are the [dívidas] that grow the most”, explains Matheus Moura, marketing director at Serasa Experian.

See the debt ranking:

Banks/cards: 31.10%

Utilities: 22.10%

Financial: 15.20%

Retail: 11.40%

Services: 10.60%

Telephone: 4.80%

Others: 3.10%

There is a growth, according to the director, of 62% in the number of renegotiations made between May, July and July. The growth takes place from July 17th, when the first phase of Desenrola Brasil begins, an initiative that serves people with a monthly income of up to R$ 20,000.

The greater demand is also explained by the opportunities generated by Desenrola Brasil itself, since the financial institutions, creditors of Level 2 of the program, discount percentages increased. Only in negotiations with banks carried out via the Serasa application or website, the total volume of discounts reached BRL 973,996,026.00 – 97% higher than the same period in June.

After a series of highs throughout 2023, defaults in Brazil had the first drop in the year, reaching 71.45 million negatives, according to June data from the Default Map of Serasa. In relation to May, there was a reduction of 450 thousand people in default in the country against the 71.9 million indebted in the period (-0.63%), thus interrupting a sequence of increase in defaults throughout this year.

channels of Serasa: