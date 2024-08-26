The issue of forced investments has become one of the most murky areas in Colombia. President Gustavo Petro has decided to bet on a dirigiste initiative whose objective, although lacking concrete content, is to speed up the granting of credits from private banks to economic sectors determined by the Government. The Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, has listed the agro-industry, sustainable tourism or housing, among others, as possible beneficiaries of the plan to stimulate growth. However, there are few analysts capable of weighing the hypothetical effects of deepening a scheme that has already been operating in Colombia for five decades, in a marginal and partially successful way, in the agricultural sector. The vast majority distrusts state management and anticipates a distortion in the services and rates of a financial system that would be forced to direct a percentage of its reserves to offer cheaper credits.

The president and several members of the government met with the presidents of 30 banks and representatives of the sector on August 20 to consider alternatives to a project that, in theory, will be included in the financing bill that the Executive is preparing to round out the budget required for 2025. As the exact amounts, their specific destination, the mechanisms for allocating expenses and the guarantees for banks and savers are unknown, for now, much of the debate has developed as a duel against a phantom idea. In any case, it has awakened the worst apprehensions of a financial industry unaccustomed, since the liberalization of the nineties, to such sensitive proposals coming from the public sphere.

This is a fertile field for opponents such as the conservative former president Iván Duque to stir up the debate with announcements of “expropriation”, even though he also used the investments directed to address the health emergency and alleviate the emergencies of 12 million debtors. Others have used the concept of “nationalization”. A series of statements that have only served to sharpen the feeling of helplessness in millions of savers.

Political speeches these days have been unable to provide substance to the core of the debate and explain that the scheme does not affect the minimum reserves that entities must keep for daily withdrawals by Colombians. Or that in the worst case scenario, the Fund for Guarantees of Financial Institutions (FOGAFÍN) could intervene, a state entity that functions as a last buffer in case investments turn out to be defective and lead to the bankruptcy of one or more companies.

Individual savings or deposits of Colombians are insured by Fogafín up to a maximum of 50 million pesos per account. But drawing up hypothetical scenarios has only served as political firepower.

The financial system also sets strict limits on the percentage of public money that private banks can inject through channels such as the one apparently proposed by the Executive. Any modification would have to pass parliamentary debate.

Since 1973, when the system was first enabled in Colombia, with modest results, clients have not missed a single day with their deposits available in bank branches and ATMs. “The issue of expropriation is not valid because there is a guarantee from the Government with the savings of depositors and bondholders and because its mandate obliges them to respond to their contributors under penalty of entering directly into a bankruptcy process. They have to comply no matter what,” says Andrés Duarte, financial director of the Corficolombiana think tank.

The doctor in Economics from the National University, Álvaro Zerda, emphasizes that the banks will continue to operate normally: “Without a text at hand, all kinds of conjectures can be made. But what the bill must resolve as soon as possible is the way in which the State will assume the differential that would be generated with the preferential interest rates destined for the selected sectors.” In the meantime, he adds, the entities will continue to comply with a regulation that guarantees the care of their reserves and the liquidity of their clients: “And in case they become unbalanced, they will go into debt with the Bank of the Republic, today just as they were three decades ago.”

In 1993, legislation established that private operators should allocate between 1% and 3% of their investments to the so-called Agricultural Development Bonds (TDA), credit products with advantageous rates managed by a public entity such as the Fund for the Financing of the Agricultural Sector (FINAGRO).

The results, broadly speaking, have been mixed: “The majority of operations financed under this scheme,” says Daniel Osorio, deputy minister of finance until a few weeks ago, “have been transferred to small producers. That is a good thing and is a fundamental source. But in terms of amounts, the bulk has been absorbed by the large producers. A thorough evaluation is still needed to see if the objective has been met.”

Clash of visions

The banking associations are not willing to give in. And they have detected more than one risk curve in the possibility of expanding the model to more sectors and with higher percentages. Asobancaria, the most influential in the sector, has pointed out that in order to benefit the sectors chosen by the Government, financial operators would have to raise interest rates for the rest of their clients. Daniel Osorio agrees: “If we force banks to lend cheaply to certain targeted sectors, they will have to impose higher rates on other savers or debtors. I do not believe that this is the most desirable path.”

Gustavo Petro has pointed out that private banks not only have the responsibility of looking after the savings of companies and families, but also of fulfilling a mission in economic recovery: “The payment from the State to the bank is much healthier and less risky,” said the president at the end of June during the closing of the annual convention of bankers in Cartagena de Indias.

Much of the crux of this story is the huge difference between the two approaches to banking policy. And the private banks, focused on managing their profitable intermediation tasks, clearly do not like anyone deciding for them how to manage their investment portfolios or clients’ funds.

Even less so if it is a new left-wing government that, however laudable its intentions, is going through more than one storm trying to normalize a still battered economy: “For the banks, it represents a loss of income because it alters their structure. They are funding at one rate and then investing at a lower rate,” admits Andrés Duarte, from Corficolombiana. He also points out that the profitability of credit institutions today is not comfortable. “There are several entities that have accumulated losses for the year,” he says.

Alternatives have emerged along the way. The director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency (DAPRE), Laura Sarabia, announced that during the first meeting with the banks, the option of an agreement was explored so that financial entities could inject 50 billion pesos, in a period to be clarified, in priority sectors through other mechanisms, without having to be forced to resort to a method whose name alone produces fear. Daniel Osorio puts on the table channeling the project through the public development bank: “The Agrarian Bank closed 2023 as the most profitable in the country. It has a gigantic capillarity. It is in many municipalities. It has information on agricultural businesses. It has unused capital. It is profitable.”

The problem is that the Executive’s fiscal situation raises more questions than certainties. Next week a second meeting will be held between the parties involved. The mission is not expected to be easy: to catalyze viable paths between two sectors with more disagreements than coincidences. Negotiate billion-dollar resources in a country with a stagnant productive system, where private investment does not work and has stopped flowing through the blood system of the economy. “Even if the Government withdraws the project,” Osorio concludes, “it is a good opportunity to understand a valid concern and that is that credits to key sectors such as renewable energy, SMEs, agroindustry or sustainable tourism are not flowing.”

