Banks American bank Morgan Stanley recorded nearly $ 1 billion in losses from a collapsed investment company

However, Morgan Stanley’s result in January – March increased year-on-year and exceeded market expectations.

American Morgan Stanley Bank incurred a total loss of $ 911 million (approximately € 760 million) from the collapsed Archegos Capital investment company at the end of March.

In connection with its January-March earnings announcement on Friday, the bank said it recorded a loss of $ 644 million on one credit of a securities brokerage client and a trading loss of $ 267 million related to the same client.

Morgan Stanley confirmed in an investor call, according to news agency Reuters, that the customer in question was Archegos. According to media reports, Morgan Stanley managed to sell shares held by Archegos $ 5 billion ahead of other banks.

Read more: The film came true: A hard-working investment bank left giant losses to others with a cold-headed maneuver

Morgan Stanley however, net income rose more than 140 percent year-on-year to $ 4.1 billion in January-March, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The bank’s operating income increased 61 percent to $ 15.7 billion.

The bank benefited from easing regulatory requirements, buoyant capital market activity and growth in share trading volumes in the first quarter.

Morgan Stanley Investment Bank, on the other hand, was supported by the upturn in acquisitions. The investment bank’s income more than doubled, mainly due to the large number of listings of spac companies.

Spac is a shell company that has no business and has raised funding from investors for the acquisition.

Read more: Already two large investment houses have plunged into crisis during the early part of the year. Is it a warning signal about market risks?