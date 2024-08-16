Banks | A woman from Vantaa has been waiting for the fifth month for inheritance distribution due to bank congestion – Too long, says Finanssivalvonta

Banks|Danske Bank announces that it has taken measures to clear the backlogs in the processing of death nests.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The review of Danske Bank’s charter took more than four months. Heirs cannot share the inheritance. In the opinion of the Financial Supervisory Authority, the customer’s waiting time is too long.

from Vantaa Tarja Malén has found himself in a sad situation: The check of his father-in-law’s birth certificate at Danske Bank, who passed away in February, has already taken more than four months.

The heirs cannot distribute the money in the deceased’s account as long as the deed has not been checked.

“Is it reasonable to wait four months for the bank to take care of the matter,” Malén asks.

According to what he said, he has not received any estimate from the bank about how long the review of the title deed will take.

On April 12, 2024, Malé sent the deed to the four banks.

Malén points out that when his father died in September 2022, the Cooperative Bank revised the charter within two weeks.

At Danske Bank, the review has taken four months so far.

The bank has announced that the certificate of origin is in the queue and the checks will be made in the order in which the documents have arrived at the bank.

Malé has not received any estimate of the schedule.

from Danske Bank it is reported that there have been congestions in the processing of dead bodies and in the telephone service.

“We are aware that this has caused upset and concern in a situation where there is enough grief in itself,” regrets Danske Bank’s director responsible for day-to-day services Heli Pieninkeroinen in his email message.

According to him, the bank has taken measures to improve the situation.

Piininkeroinen points out that even before the deed, the estate’s shareholder can pay invoices addressed to the deceased from the estate’s account, terminate unnecessary automatic payment agreements and receive information about the deceased’s accounts and services from the period after death.

The account of the deceased can be used to pay, for example, electricity, telephone, company compensation or other similar bills, as well as expenses related to hospital treatment or funerals.

Banks according to the Financial Supervisory Authority, which oversees the operation, banks have a high duty of care to check the documents provided by customers before the assets of the estate can be distributed to the shareholders in accordance with the charter.

However, there are no regulations in the legislation on how long a reasonable processing time is.

“The fact that the customer has to wait four months for the case to be processed is too long, even with common sense”, office manager of the Financial Supervisory Authority Virva Walo to point out.

According to him, the Financial Supervisory Authority is happy to receive reports from customers about shortcomings in the banks’ operations. However, it does not have the right to issue mandatory orders binding the bank.

“We monitor the interests of our customers collectively, we do not deal with individual cases as a rule,” says Walo.