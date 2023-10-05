Banks | A Russian hacker group attacked the website of the Bank of Finland, the pages of the Tax Administration also crashed

The bank’s website was also attacked on Wednesday. The Tax Administration, among others, also announced disturbances on its website on Thursday.

Bank of Finland a denial of service attack has been carried out on the site, the central bank says on the social media service X, formerly Twitter.

According to the Bank of Finland’s X-message, a denial-of-service attack is disrupting the suomenpankki.fi website. Remedial measures to prevent the attack are underway, the central bank says.

“The denial of service attack that started on Wednesday is the same one that currently prevents access to suomenpankki.fi, bofit.fi and rahamuseo.fi online services. With the war of aggression in Russia, the number of online service attacks has been on the rise,” HS is told about the Bank of Finland’s communications.

The central bank’s website was also attacked on Wednesday. A Russian hacker group called NoName05716 said on Wednesday in the Telegram service that it had carried out denial-of-service attacks on the website of the Bank of Finland and several other Finnish websites.

The Bank of Finland has no information whether this hacker group is also behind Thursday’s attack.

“Our technical service provider is currently taking measures to prevent the attack. We have no confirmed information from our technical service provider about who is behind the attack,” the central bank’s communication says.

NoName05716– according to the hacker group, on Wednesday at least the websites of the Cyber ​​Security Center, the Helsinki Region Transport, the Finnish Road Administration, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency and the ely center were attacked.

Later on Wednesday, the same group of hackers announced that they had targeted the websites of OP, Aktia and the Bank of Finland, as well as the pilotage company Finnpilot, among others.

At least on Thursday too Tax Administration, Turku Sanomat and Salon Seudun Sanomat told in the message service X that there is a problem on their sites, because of which the pages do not work. The cause of these disturbances was not immediately reported in more detail.