Banks A new giant bank is emerging in Uusimaa, which would be responsible for 10% of Finnish mortgages

Helsingin Osuuspankki and two other cooperative banks operating in Uusimaa are planning to merge next year.

Three The cooperative bank operating in Uusimaa plans to merge next year into one bank, which would be the only major mortgage lender and asset manager nationwide.

The merger is a continuation of the merger development of the member banks, which has reduced the number of the OP Bank Group’s member banks by about 80 to the current 132 over the past twenty years.

In Uusimaa, the merger is planned by the Helsinki Region Cooperative Bank, Itä-Uudenmaan Osuuspankki and Uudenmaan Osuuspankki. Bank governments have launched an investigation into the merger.

“By joining forces, we want to improve the customer experience and service throughout Uusimaa, which is the driving force behind the growth of the Finnish economy. We want to make even greater use of Uusimaa’s growth potential, ”says OP Helsinki Group’s Chairman of the Board, OP Bank Group’s Director of Banking for Retail and SME Customers. Harri Nummela.

The OP Bank Group is the national market leader in Finland in both housing and corporate lending and deposits, with a market share of almost 40 per cent, but in the Helsinki metropolitan area its customer share remains below 30 per cent.

“Our market share in Uusimaa has risen sharply in recent years, but we still have a lot to gain and room for growth.”

In the reunification the resulting OKOBANK would be significant both regionally and nationally. For example, the bank’s share of the entire Finnish mortgage loan portfolio would be ten percent. According to statistics compiled by the Bank of Finland, it is as much as Danske Bank’s share of the mortgage market at the end of last year.

The new cooperative bank would have almost 340,000 owner customers and more than 600,000 customers. The bank’s balance sheet would be almost EUR 20 billion and customer business EUR 32 billion. Its own funds would be around € 1.26 billion.

The new bank would also be a large asset manager with € 7 billion in assets under management. That is less than a quarter of the OP Bank Group’s total assets invested in mutual funds.

Planning the merger will not affect the existing branch network or the number of employees of the merging member banks planning to merge. Approximately 1,100 employees of the three banks will transfer as former employees of the new bank.

“If the branch network changes in any direction, it is driven by a change in customer behavior. In general, the network is undergoing a transformation, as digital transactions are growing in popularity, ”says Nummela.

Since then, the regulation of the banking sector has increased significantly during the financial crisis, and the increase in administrative work has had its own impetus for the planned merger of Uusimaa’s member banks.

“In three banks, the work required by regulation is done three times and in the future the work will be done only once, because there is only one bank. Here, too, resources are freed up and directed to customer service. ”

The meetings of the representative councils of Uusimaa’s member banks are due to make a final decision on the merger of the banks in the autumn. According to the plan, the new bank would start operations by the end of next year.