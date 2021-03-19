Banks A group of young Wall Street analysts calls for better working conditions, such as a 80-hour working week: “I’m really in the dark place”

Analysts at Goldman Sachs in its first year say long days and ill-treatment have led to health and sleep problems.

American analysts at the young generation of investment bank Goldman Sachs have said they can’t work an average of more than 13.5 hours a day seven days a week with just a five-hour night’s sleep for a long time.

For the first year, analysts working for Goldman Sachs conducted an internal survey of 13 employees, the results of which have also been presented at the managerial level.

According to the survey, the test has been on the interpersonal relationships of employees as well as their physical and mental health.

Young analysts are warning that they are likely to leave their job within six months if the working conditions are not developed for the better.

Goldman the message presented to supervisors in February has been delivered. Bloombergin by a person in the management of the investment bank has said that various measures will be taken to reduce the workload.

Bloomberg is too shared a link to a query to a document that went on to circulate on social media this week. They also tell about the survey BBC and Financial Times.

“Being unemployed is less frightening than what can happen to my body if I continue this way,” one respondent describes in the survey.

“Sleep deprivation, treatment of older bankers, mental and physical stress. I have experienced the care order and this is undoubtedly worse, “says the second.

“I didn’t start this job imagining working hours to be 9-17, but I still didn’t expect working hours to steadily stretch from nine in the morning to five in the morning.”

“My body aches all the time, and mentally I’m really in the dark place.”

Employees also make suggestions for improving the situation. They suggest that the weekly working time should not exceed 80 hours instead of the current 95 hours. On Fridays, work should end no later than nine in the evening and on Saturday should be free unless otherwise agreed in advance.

Employees also call for more realistic schedules for work assignments and otherwise improve work habits to reduce work stress.

Wall Street is known for its hard work culture and long working days. The position of a novice worker can be heavy as many at the beginning of their careers struggle with promotions and high-paying laundries.

Corona time has further increased the workload and working hours of many.

Goldman Sachs commented in a statement that the bank’s employees currently have a lot of work to do and are very busy.

“Business is strong and volumes are at historic levels. As the corona situation continues for a year, people are understandably stressed. That’s why we listen to their concerns and take steps to address them. ”

According to the bank, first-year employees will no longer be employed on Saturdays, which has been an unrealized principle in the past. Some of the tasks of analysts in the first year will be automated.

In addition, the bank tells the Financial Times that the hiring of analysts for the first year will be increased and the acceptance of new assignments will be considered in more detail in the future.