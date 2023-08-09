Extra profits from taxed banks, the survey by Affaritaliani.it

“Gasoline and shopping trolleys increase, bank profits increase by billions but the interest given by credit institutions to savers on current accounts remains very low. Since we want to continue to increase salaries and lower pensions, as we decided in May and as seen in millions of paychecks since July, a small part of these billionaire earnings from the banks will help families pay off mortgage payments, and cut taxes for the benefit of workers and businesses”. She declares it to Affaritaliani.it the deputy prime minister, minister of transport and infrastructure and secretary of the League Matthew Salvini, commenting on the Lab21.01 survey for Affaritaliani.it according to which 91.6% of Italians are in favor of the taxation on bank extra profits decided by the government. Only 8.4% of the sample opposed the measure.

Between parties, according to the Lab21.01 survey, leap of the League that exceeds 10%, Brothers of Italy to 29.4% and Forza Italia to 7.3%. Pd at 20.2% and Movimento 5 Stelle at 15.8%.

THE LAB21.01 SURVEY FOR AFFARITALIANI.IT: THE TABLES

