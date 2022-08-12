Banks: 4 million Italians do not have access to branches, over 11 thousand branches closed in 10 years

It is true that the need for contain costs has become more and more urgent for banks. It is also true that many operations can be carried out comfortably by your own computer or smartphone. But there is a detail that too often we forget: when we proceed with the the closure of branches deprives the smaller municipalities – basically inhabited by older people – the possibility of carrying out operations in credit institutions. According to a Fabi investigation, the 7% of the Italian population lives in territories where there are no more banking agencies: record in Piedmont (13.8%), but the phenomenon is particularly marked in the South and the islands, where 11% of the inhabitants do not have a bank branch “under the house”. Campania is the first region for the number of inhabitants without a bank: they are 700 thousand. There is a growing risk of alienating millions of individuals from the legal circuit of the finance and the economy. “The reduction of branches is creating and will create not a little damage to the country and to the customers of the banks, who will be able to play less and less the social role at the service of families and businesses. But the political class doesn’t care enough about it, ”comments Fabi’s general secretary, Lando Maria Sileoni.

Specifically, they are more than 4 million Italians “without a bank”, that is the inhabitants of 3,062 municipalities in which there are no longer any bank branches. Out of a total of 58.9 million citizens, there are therefore 4,131,416 those who live in territories where banks are absent, equal to 7% of the total population. Percentage that, however, shows evident differences on a geographical basis: if in the North the “desertification”Banking affects 6% of the population, in the Center the phenomenon is more limited (3.2%), while in the South and in the islands, where the issue is much more markedcitizens who no longer have a banking agency “close to home” or at a limited distance represent the 10.7% of residents. Campania is the first region in terms of number of inhabitants without a bank: they are almost 700 thousand. All this is the result of the progressive closure of the agencies by the banks: the branches, 32,881 in 2012, 21,650 at the end of 2021, down 11,231 (-34%). Among the largest regions, the one with the lowest presence of banks, in percentage terms, is Calabria with 28.8% of citizens residing in territories not covered by banking agencies. Then, to follow: Piedmont (13.8%), Abruzzo (12.6%), Campania (12.5%). Among the smaller regions, the record is Molise (37.3%) followed by Valle D’Aosta (33.4%). In the islands, bank desertification affects 6.7% of the population in Sicily and 6.1% in Sardinia.

The most “banked” regions

Emilia Romagna and Tuscany, on the other hand, are the regions with the highest bank rate in the national territory: the population residing in municipalities without banks, in fact, corresponds, respectively, only to1.2% and 1.5% of the total. In absolute terms, the region with the largest number of municipalities without banks is Piedmont (713 local authorities, 587,000 inhabitants), followed by Lombardy (483 local authorities, 575,000 inhabitants) and, more distantly, Calabria (280 local authorities, 531,000 inhabitants). ), Campania (280 local authorities, 699 thousand inhabitants), Lazio (179 local authorities, 245 thousand inhabitants), Abruzzo (173 local authorities, 160 thousand inhabitants). In Sicily and Sardinia, the municipalities without inhabitants are 132 (320 thousand inhabitants) and 111 (96 thousand inhabitants) respectively. As for the demographic dimension, it ranges from insignificant realities, with a few dozen inhabitants, to local authorities with over 10,000 residents (13 overall, 10 of which in Campania): in the list of 3,062 municipalities without banks, the smallest are both in Lombardy, Pedesina (Sondrio) and Morterone (Lecco), and have respectively 30 and 34 inhabitants; while the first in the ranking is Pollena Trocchia (Naples, Campania) with 13,514 citizens who can no longer count on even an agency or a bank at hand. This represents a very significant problem if we consider that in Italy the development of e-banking is still scarce compared to the European average: less than half of banking customers (45%) use digital channels to access banking services, compared to an average by 58% and compared to major economic powers, such as Spain and France, which have customer rates accustomed to the digital bank of 65% and 72%; our country is aligned with realities such as Greece (42%) e Turkey (46%).

