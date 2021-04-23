F.Fifty actresses and actors have exercised their right to unsuccessful satire. “Seal everything” is the name of their action, with which they make fun of the federal government’s corona policy and the media that have allegedly stopped their critical reporting.

As malicious as the tone of most of the posts was, there were so many reactions on the Internet. There was applause from the right-wing conservative corner, that is, from the wrong side; Contra from the left-liberal and enlightened Twitter scene. A completely normal day in the always excited internet bubble populated by people who apparently have a lot of time in the corona pandemic and nothing else to do but disgrace others.

And as it is, the Corona critics felt misunderstood by their critics. Jan Josef Liefers, who stood out as the most prominent face of the campaign, protested against “an oracle in this, burgeoning closeness to lateral thinkers”. No party in the Bundestag is further from him than the AfD, “Reich citizens, conspiracy theorists, corona ignoramuses and aluminum hats” anyway.

Heike Makatsch, Meret Becker and Ken Duken withdrew their videos because of the suspicions and apologized. They had reason for this insofar as their action, which the initiator, the producer Bernd K. Wunder, referred to the “Spiegel” as “art”, was appealing to everyone who was involved in the corona pandemic in the arrogance they said not easy to denounce as clueless or malicious.

If that was an attempt to draw attention to the needs of cultural workers in the pandemic, it turned out to be a failure. Health Minister Jens Spahn had just expressed understanding and said that he would like to have the conversation with the protagonists of “make everything tight” when the first were gone again.

Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters brought out a lot of guns: She would have liked the actors to have “significantly more empathy for the people who are affected by the coronavirus or who do hard work in the health system”.

The mimes have certainly worked hard on their appearances, they are skillfully designed, but in fact show that those involved in the pandemic only have an eye for their own situation. So you wonder why others don’t find it funny?

The actor Volker Bruch speaks in his clip, probably the most cynical of the action, of the “fear” that the government has made people who cannot be big enough and of which we absolutely need more. The fact that one does not want to create fear, but rather a critical discourse with arguments (which has existed since the beginning of the pandemic) and that one can, if so, then be “afraid” of the virus does not emerge with him.